Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Luke Gillmer is excited to race at Kona's iconic Ironman World Championships once more

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
October 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst triathlete Luke Gillmer is delighted he'll get another crack at the Ironman World Championships. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

AFTER Luke Gillmer got his first taste of Kona's famous Ironman World Championships he was desperate to give it another shot - six years on he's about to get it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.