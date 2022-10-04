AFTER Luke Gillmer got his first taste of Kona's famous Ironman World Championships he was desperate to give it another shot - six years on he's about to get it.
Come Saturday the Bathurst triathlete will again take on the best in his age group from across the globe in the iconic Hawaiian event.
To once again match his efforts of 2016 and qualify, Gillmer has gone through countless hours of training and moments of doubt as well.
But since crossing the line third in his men's 40-44 age group at Ironman Cairns in June, Gillmer has been eagerly anticipating his Kona return.
"I actually thought it was beyond me to go back. I came back after 2016 and had a knee operation, a second kid, then a third kid, you start to get a bit older," he said.
"I did a Half Ironman and I came 20th in my age group in 2018 at Western Sydney and then COVID. I went to Ironman Cairns last year and I was 10th, you've got to go top five to get a spot really.
"But I just kept training and working and getting fitter and got this place, which was a huge achievement."
When Gillmer headed to Cairns what faced him was just the fourth Ironman challenge of his racing career - a challenge of a 3.9 kilometre swim, 179.5km cycle and 42.2km run.
But off the back off his fastest ever bike split he finished in a time of 9:42.44. It meant he had a Kona spot if he wanted it.
"I actually didn't think I was going to go that well, I was in good shape but it was very competitive," he said.
"I got across the line and my partner Jenelle was there and she said 'Luke, you've got third'. It was a huge shock because I didn't know where I was, which is a good way to race, but to hear that was unbelievable.
"It was just like 'Wow, now I've got to find some money and plan this'. I was quite emotional, but Jenelle said 'Luke, just go, don't worry about the money'. She's a very, very good person to me."
Though Gillmer has been through a lot since making his World Championships debut, he is hoping to clock a similar time.
In 2016 he took 9:51.18 to complete the course, placing him 82nd in the highly competitive men's 30-34 years division.
"The aim is to try and go about the same, I'm six years older so it would be a great achievement to go a similar time," he said.
"I'm not going to win, but that would still be competitive. You're in a world class race so if you can go around that sort of time - the winners will go about nine hours and I won't be anywhere near that - but if I can do that I'll still come home with a strong group of people.
"I've never done a race over 10 hours, so that's a goal, to stay under 10. I went nine hours, 42 in Cairns which was really good."
"I'm good at Bathurst level then I go to Ironman Cairns and I'm competitive, but you go to that world class level, that's something else."
Though he's older, one huge bonus Gillmer has on his side this time around is knowledge of the course and the race day environment.
He said it has him feeling relaxed and keeping that mindset come Saturday is something Gillmer thinks will be key.
"My tactics will be very different this year, I made mistakes the first time, I was a little bit aggressive early in the race and made some poor decisions on the bike early," he said.
"So I'm going to be a lot more relaxed earlier in the race and I think that will make for a lot stronger outcome later in the race. Just that knowledge I have of the course is huge.
"I'm really looking forward to it. While I felt like I got a lot wrong on the first occasion I still had the best experience and I really wanted to go back.
"I felt there was a lot I left out there on the course, so I wanted to comeback and do it better. So I'm excited about taking the challenge again and revisiting the course."
Gillmer is one of a remarkable four Bathurst triathletes who have qualified for the World Championships and as Fran Grady, Hollee Simons and Peta Cutler will all race on Thursday, he will have the chance to cheer them on.
"Peta and Hollee, they will be competitive at that level, those two are fantastic, then we have Fran, she is unbelievable and will get home strongly, no doubt about it," he said.
"I'm very lucky to go and be part of it.
"I feel lucky to be out there doing what I love and if you don't love it you can't do it, it's too hard Ironman."
