THE future of infrastructure in Bathurst has been taken to a new level, with the town the first major regional centre in NSW to be added to the Live NSW Spatial Digital Twin.
Using state of the art technology, Bathurst has been turned into a 3D model on a digital grid, which displays everything from what buildings look like inside and out, to what's hidden inside walls and beneath floors.
In addition to existing buildings, the 3D model will also provide a better sense of the impact infrastructure projects will have on the town before construction begins.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the initiative is a positive step forward for the town.
"It gives us an advantage whenever there's any planning especially in the CBD," he said.
"With the digital program it means every new building that goes into town can be digitally enhanced. It's got a lot of other advantages too and it's a first for regional cities, we're very lucky to have it."
The NSW Spatial Digital Twin is expected to provide great opportunities and benefits for Bathurst, and will deliver significant savings.
Deputy premier Paul Toole said the Bathurst town centre is one of the oldest in Australia, and being part of the state-wide digital grid will provide great tools to plan for future infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and roads.
"Council, planners and the local community will be able to use this to make more informed planning decisions, visualise buildings and ensure a development is sensitive to the surrounding environment - from the shadows a building is likely to create or changes to the traffic volumes before construction even begins," Mr Toole said.
"Integrating it into the Spatial Digital Twin is a big win for the local community, ensuring development doesn't impact on the unique character and beauty of our city."
Meanwhile, Mr Toole also announced that the NSW Government will invest $60 million to boost internet connectivity in rural and regional areas across the state.
The Gig State funding will ensure all communities have the internet access they deserve.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said reliable internet connectivity is very important for people living regionally, and it's great to see the government making this a priority.
"It's important to have that connectivity all the way through, you don't want to be travelling from Bathurst to Orange and it drops out half way," Cr Taylor said.
"We need to have that connectivity all the way through the Central West and the regional areas, if we can achieve that it just makes it so much easier for everyone to communicate."
Gig State is part of the $400 million Regional Digital Connectivity program that delivers improved regional connectivity through better mobile, internet and digital services.
