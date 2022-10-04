Western Advocate
Bathurst included in the Live NSW Spatial Digital Twin initiative

By Amy Rees
October 4 2022 - 6:00am
THE future of infrastructure in Bathurst has been taken to a new level, with the town the first major regional centre in NSW to be added to the Live NSW Spatial Digital Twin.

