Woman who hit a parked car said she drove away without giving details because she was scared

A WOMAN who drove away after she reversed into a parked car and left $850 worth of damage has been convicted without further penalty.
Jasmin Palasrinne-Mackay, 38, of Bell Place, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to not giving particulars to other driver.
According to police documents presented to the court for sentence, Palasrinne-Mackay was driving a blue Nissan Micra along William Street in Bathurst at about 1.40pm on July 17 this year when she attempted to park the vehicle out the front of a store.
She hit the nearside of a white Toyota Yaris that was parked adjacent in the parking bay, according to police, and she and her passenger got out of the vehicle and left without exchanging details with the driver of the other vehicle.
The court heard the incident was witnessed by a store employee, who left a note on the victim's car which listed the registration of the car driven by Palasrinne-Mackay and said there was CCTV footage available of the incident.
The victim returned to her car at about 4pm that afternoon and noticed the note placed on her windscreen as well as the damage on both passenger side doors, which later cost the victim $850 to repair, according to police.
The victim went to the store at about noon on July 18 and spoke with the witness, who provided the CCTV images as well as photos.
Police said they went to the address of the registered owner of the Nissan Micra on July 29 and spoke with a person who said Palasrinne-Mackay was driving the car at the time.
On August 4, police went to Palasrinne-Mackay's address and placed a form of demand on her.
The court heard she admitted to hitting the car after she was nominated as the driver.
Palasrinne-Mackay's solicitor, Mr Johnson, told the court his client left the scene of the crash because she "got scared about what was going to happen with police".
"Next time, don't run away. It just makes life so much harder for you," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said to Palasrinne-Mackay.
Palasrinne-Mackay was dealt with by section 10A, which meant she was convicted without further penalty.
