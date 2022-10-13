Western Advocate
Court

Jasmin Palasrinne-Mackay was convicted in Bathurst Local Court after she drove away without leaving details after she hit a car

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 13 2022 - 3:30am
Woman who hit a parked car said she drove away without giving details because she was scared

A WOMAN who drove away after she reversed into a parked car and left $850 worth of damage has been convicted without further penalty.

