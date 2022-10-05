Western Advocate

Take note of the warning tiers as a new storm season rolls in | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
October 5 2022 - 11:00pm
A new warning system will deliver more targeted communication about the risks of storms.

RESIDENTS are urged to familiarise themselves with the NSW State Emergency Service's (SES) new warning system as the official storm season begins.

