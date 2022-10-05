RESIDENTS are urged to familiarise themselves with the NSW State Emergency Service's (SES) new warning system as the official storm season begins.
The SES is adopting the national three-tiered system to provide communities with greater clarity.
Early warnings save lives and this new system will support everyone in the community in making safe decisions when emergencies strike.
The new warning system is a first for the SES and will deliver more targeted communication of the risks of floods and storms.
Each type of warning will be accompanied by a clear action statement, such as stay informed, prepare to evacuate and move to higher ground, so that people know exactly what steps they need to take.
While we experience storms and floods all year round, we're now entering the highest risk period.
The introduction of the Australian Warning System coincides with the start of the official storm season, which stretches from the beginning of October to the end of March.
With a third consecutive La Nina declared, it's important we don't become complacent. The SES is trained, prepared and ready to support communities across NSW in the months ahead.
The new Australian Warning System includes the following three tiers of warnings:
Warnings during storms and flood events will continue to be distributed through text message alerts, the SES website, SES social media channels, ABC radio stations and media outlets.
THE NSW Government is working with Optus to support customers affected by the recent cyber attack.
Optus has confirmed some customers may have had a range of information accessed, including passport and driver licence details, as a result of the breach.
Customers in NSW can immediately begin the recovery process by ordering a replacement licence.
A $29 replacement fee will be charged and reimbursement advice will be issued by Optus.
The replacement licence will include a new card number for customers and can be sent to customers in a matter of weeks, with the Digital Driver Licence updated in a matter of hours.
The old licence will not be able to be used to prove your identity within one hour of replacement.
Customers can still use other forms of identification to prove their identity online.
Customers who have had both their driver licence number and associated card number compromised are expected to be contacted by Optus in coming days and are strongly advised to apply for a replacement licence as soon as possible.
NSW customers who need support regarding the replacement of identity documents and advice on preventative actions they can take are encouraged to contact ID Support NSW on 1800 001 040 Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.