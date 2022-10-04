VICTORIAN teenager Jaylyn Robotham will be looking to impress during Race Week in his maiden Bathurst 1000 tilt.
The 19-year-old from Lancefield has become a formidable presence in the Super2 Series, but he'll team up with rival Matt Chahda for this year's race.
While his chances of success at Mount Panorama might be slim, being named as a wildcard entry, Robotham is thrilled to have made the cut for this year's race.
"It's pretty cool. I've done a few other rounds here in different categories but to be here in the 1000 is awesome," he said.
READ MORE:
"I'm really looking forward to it."
Having grown up watching the Bathurst 1000, it was always Robotham's dream to race at the iconic Mount Panorama circuit.
"Even a few years, to be able to test any Supercar here was a dream," he said.
"To be able to make it through, it's been a life-long dream to race at the 1000. It's pretty surreal.
"I've grown up watching Bathurst and it's cool to be a part of it."
Robotham, who is still on a P2 probationary licence (green Ps) in Victoria, said the reality of racing at Bathurst hasn't really sunk in yet.
"[The chance to drive at Bathurst] has been a few months in the pipeline, a lot of behind the scenes work," he said.
"When I got the call that I had been approved, there were a lot of emotions running through.
"It still hasn't sunk in yet. It really will in the next couple of days."
The teenager competed at Mount Panorama as recently as last December, competing in two races in the fifth and final round of the Super2 Series, finishing 10th and 12th.
Robotham started his motor racing career competing in BMX and by the time he was 10-years-old, he had already claimed state and national titles.
He placed second in his maiden Toyota 86 Racing Series start, and was sixth outright in the 2019 season.
He also won the Asian TA2 title on debut in 2019.
He made his Super3 debut with Matt White Racing in 2020, and was signed as an Erebus Academy driver with Image Racing for the 2021 Super2 campaign.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.