BATHURST has a long and proud history of hosting and supporting exceptional events and the first Out West Piano Fest is a wonderful addition to these celebrations.
The festival was brought to Bathurst by the organisers of the Sydney International Piano Competition.
The sold-out event, held for the first time on the weekend, featured a series of six concerts featuring some of the best proponents of the piano in Australia.
The event line-up included the Italian/Slovenian pianist Alexander Gadjiev, who won the prestigious 2021 Sydney International Piano Competition.
In addition, two of Australia's leading proponents of the piano, Tamara Anna Cislowska and Stephanie McCallum, joined Alexander Gadjiev and Calvin Abdiel.
BATHURST is now the first regional city to have a 3D digital twin.
The project was launched in Bathurst earlier this week by Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Minister for Digital Victor Dominello.
The project has been developed by Spatial Services with support from council and it creates a 3D model of our CBD.
The technology will be an important tool in modelling future projects proposed for the city.
Council, planners and the community will be able to 'see' a proposed development in the model.
This will help guide planning decisions before the decisions take effect in the real world.
It will also provide developers with a tool that allows them to run a series of design scenarios, to ensure a development is sensitive to the surrounding environment.
This project is a coup for our city and community and will create a raft of potential future benefits well beyond planning.
These include the potential for residents and visitors to access real-time information on public transport, car parking or even environmental conditions.
The possibilities are endless.
