The quality of performers was the key to piano event's success | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
October 5 2022 - 11:30pm
Mayor Robert Taylor with Marcus Barker at the Out West Piano Fest on the weekend.

BATHURST has a long and proud history of hosting and supporting exceptional events and the first Out West Piano Fest is a wonderful addition to these celebrations.

