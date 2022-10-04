KEPPEL Street has turned pink to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
One in seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, which equates to a staggering 250 people in the local Bathurst area.
Due to these startling figures, businesses and shopfronts along busy Keppel street are showing their solidarity with BreastScreen NSW, and members of the public who are pioneering to raise awareness surrounding breast cancer, and the importance of regular screening mammograms.
The Campaign was launched in the early hours of October 4 at the front of the Bathurst Library.
The launch featured a marquee, the sharing of information, and the invitation for Bathurst locals to come down and share their personal stories and breast cancer journeys.
Sally Rosin and Narelle Druitt were the instigators of the event and said it was something that they have been thinking about doing for a long time.
"About six or seven years ago, our husbands used to do the kidney car rally and we always joked that we were going to buy a panel van and paint it pink ... and that we would go around to country towns and distribute boxes of information," Ms Rosin said.
However, once the inception of this idea fell through, Ms Rosin and Ms Druitt had to change course, and this is when they decided to turn Keppel Street pink.
Shopfronts have been adorned with pink streamers and balloons, and all-pink window displays including the use of businesses own products have been erected.
"We just wanted to decorate the shops in the street and bring awareness and then BreastScreen came on board ... so it's been good to have a day to bring people together here today for the event to celebrate the month and raise awareness for breast cancer," Ms Rosin said.
"We picked Keppel Street because we thought the businesses were condensed and we could have a better impact doing it here than trying to do the whole of Bathurst. It's just to start a bit of a conversation."
It was important for Ms Rosin and Ms Druitt to initiate this dialogue, as it is a cause close to their hearts.
"This year we lost a very close family friend, she was very young, and we've seen what the family has gone through and we just don't want other families to have to go through that. We just want people to go in and get early detection and stay on top of it," Ms Rosin said.
The campaign provided visitors with the opportunity to take pamphlets and information, as well as envelopes with prizes and incentives for participation, supplied by local businesses and BreastScreen NSW.
Manager of BreastScreen NSW Meg O'Brien said that the involvement of BreastScreen in the event was only natural.
"We want to encourage women to look after themselves, look after their breasts, to be breast aware and have regular mammograms," she said.
"A mammogram is an X-ray of the breasts and that's done once every two years ... and everything is free and it's government funded."
Though the process of having a mammogram lasts about 20 minutes as a whole, the X-ray itself only takes a few seconds.
"Your breasts get compressed in a mammogram machine, but very, very quickly. Then - It's done, it's quick, they take a photo and then they send it off for a radiologist to look at," Ms O'Brien said.
"We can pick things up as small as a grain of rice, before you can feel or see it ... and this can save your life," she said.
Mammograms and appointments at BreastScreen are free for all women over 40, regardless of family history, with women aged 50 to 74 actively encouraged to book.
"The two risk factors are one; being a women, and two; being over 50," Ms O'Brien said.
"People think that the risk factor is in your family, it's really not in your family. We've noticed 9/10 women diagnosed have no family history of breast cancer."
This lack of risk factor in family history, is one of the reasons as to why public personality Chezzi Denyer decided to book in and have a mammogram on October 4.
"I am one of those people who always thought that you had to have a family history to develop breast cancer and the statistics are remarkable and shocking. It is absolutely terrifying, and everyone is at risk," Chezzi said.
"Breast cancer doesn't discriminate, not for age or race, or even sex because men get breast cancer too and so I just think raising awareness is incredibly important.
"I'm here, and I'm very noisy, and all we're asking for is for people to contact BreastScreen NSW and book in for an appointment," Chezzi said.
One of the main things Chezzi was vocal about is the adoption of new technology to ensure that breast screens are more receptive to finding breast abnormalities, and thus having the capacity to ensure that a cancer diagnosis does not have to be life-threatening.
"A lot of people who have had their cancer detected early, by BreastScreen, and I've been talking to a number of them here today; survivors, they haven't had to have chemotherapy or a mastectomy because they've caught it at such an early inception that they're able to have it treated without having to go down that path."
Overall, the main aim of the day was to encourage all women to have a mammogram, for their own health, and for the comfort of their loved ones.
"Get the women in your life to get a breast screen," Chezzi said.
