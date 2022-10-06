Man who threw rocks through windows of a home will serve time in jail

A MAN who showed no emotion as he threw several large rocks through the windows of a home in Bathurst will serve time behind bars.
Bradley John Petford, 50, of Mebul Road, Mebul, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court to 18 months in jail - with a non-parole period of one year - after he pleaded guilty to a string of charges:
Police documents before the court said Petford went to the victim's home in West Bathurst at about 11am on December 10 last year.
The victim, who had just returned home for a lunch break, said she heard her dog barking and walked out the front to see Petford standing in her front garden near a small patch outside her bedroom window.
She said she called out and asked what Petford was doing.
According to the police documents, Petford looked at the victim for a few seconds before he picked up a rock from the garden and threw it at her bedroom window without saying a word.
He then tossed several large rocks towards the victim's bedroom window, according to police. Three of them landed inside after the window was smashed, which caused shards of glass to spread across the victim's bed.
Petford then shattered the window of another bedroom by using at least one large rock, which left the bed and sheets covered in glass, according to police.
The victim called police as Petford continued to scavenge for rocks and throw them into the living room window, which was next to the front door where the victim stood.
Before she moved to the kitchen, the victim suffered a small laceration to her right arm as a result of the windows next to her shattering, according to police.
Petford threw more rocks through the front living room window, which caused them to shatter and tear a curtain in half. A few of the rocks landed six metres away from the window.
Once he stopped throwing rocks, Petford walked back and forth between the boot of his car and the front garden which, police said, caused the victim to fear for her safety.
According to the police documents, Petford then walked to the victim's car and smashed the windscreen, rear passenger window, rear windscreen, small window panel and both of the electric side mirrors.
During the process, Petford also removed the victim's mailbox.
According to police, Petford didn't speak to the victim and showed no emotion during the entire time he was at the address.
Police said they arrived at 11.25am and found Petford sitting on the kerb at the rear of his car with a towel wrapped around his hand, which had been cut during the rock throwing.
Police said that, after he admitted to throwing rocks, Petford was told he would be arrested. Police said he then became argumentative.
They said they tried to take hold of Petford's arms due to his aggressive behaviour, but Petford pulled away and faced the officers as he verbally abused them.
Police said they took Petford to the ground as he continued to pull his arms away, so police used force in order to handcuff him.
As Petford was being transported to Bathurst Police Station, the victim told police she had concerns there were weapons in the boot of Petford's car.
Police said they conducted a search and found four knives in sheaths and a hatchet, which were all seized.
Forensic officers later went to the location and got photos and swabs from blood found on rocks, the victim's car and Petford's car.
While in custody, police said Petford said the knives found in the boot of his car were for hunting, while the hatchet was used for hammering tent pegs.
The court heard during sentencing by way of Petford's Legal Aid solicitor, Ms Dobson, that her client - who has been in custody since December 11 last year - had spent a significant amount of time behind bars to "reflect".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted that Petford had several prior matters of a similar nature, including a custody of knife charge in 2015, on his criminal record.
"It's regrettable he [Petford] dealt with these matters in such a violent way," Magistrate Ellis said.
"I hope you [Petford] are able to get the help from Community Corrections that you need."
Petford will be eligible for release on December 10 this year.
