Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Lee Holdsworth would love a second Bathurst 1000 crown before he retires from full-time racing

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:46am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Lee Holdsworth found himself without a full-time Supercars seat for 2021 and people told him things happen for a reason, he didn't really want to hear it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.