WHEN Lee Holdsworth found himself without a full-time Supercars seat for 2021 and people told him things happen for a reason, he didn't really want to hear it.
But now, as Holdsworth prepares for this year's Bathurst 1000 as the defending champion, he knows the 'things happen for a reason' saying is fitting in his case.
Holdsworth freely admits had he been a full-time member of the grid last year instead of co-driver for Chaz Mostert in the Bathurst 1000, he may not have raised the Peter Brock Trophy.
"As hard as it was for 2020 to finish up the way it did with me losing the drive for the following year, it was without a doubt the hardest thing in my career, but looking back, everyone says these things happen for a reason," Holdsworth said.
"I couldn't find too many reasons why it happened at that point, but looking back now I think 'Wow, that actually is a thing. Things do happen for a reason.'
"Most likely if I didn't have that year off last year I wouldn't now be a Bathurst 1000 winner."
In doing a stellar job alongside Mostert in the Walkinshaw Andretti United Commodore at the 2021 Bathurst 1000, another big moment came for Holdsworth.
Penrite Racing decided the man with 15 seasons experience as a full-time member of the Supercars series deserved another shot in the main game.
The 39-year-old has since notched up his 500th race start in the series and another career podium with a third placing at Melbourne.
He announced in late August that he'd be retiring from a full-time seat at the end of the season, but Holdsworth is still hungry for more success before then.
Not surprisingly, he'd love to make it back-to-back Bathurst 1000 wins.
"I've only got one trophy this year, so I'd be pretty happy if I could bring home the biggest trophy of all," he said.
"It's just an incredible place to go, it never gets any less special and I think after last year, that place now holds an even more special meaning for me.
"Walkinshaw, we didn't go in as the red hot favourite, Triple Eight are always the favourite, so it was nice to knock them off their perch.
"It would be nice to go out last year as a full-time driver and defend the crown."
But while Holdsworth, who will share his #10 Penrite Racing Ford Mustang with 19-year-old Matt Payne, would dearly love another Bathurst win, he's not really set himself a steadfast goal yet.
He said he'll wait and see what Thursday practice brings first.
"I certainly don't let last year's result reflect on my expectations for this year, it's a completely different team, completely different car, I've got a young co-driver with me, it's just so different to what I went in with last year," he said.
"I guess expectations are something that, although I have some expectations to be finishing well up inside the top 10 this year as everyone will, you can't really set a solid goal until you hit the track and see what you've got and how comfortable the car is."
The Supercars field will hit the track for the first time at 11am Thursday for the opening practice session.
The Bathurst 1000 will commence at 11.15am on Sunday.
