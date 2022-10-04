A BATHURST couple have now learnt what benefits available to them through Service NSW, and they couldn't be happier with their findings.
Up until recently, Gary and Susan Thorncraft were unaware of the range of vouchers and rebates available to them.
It wasn't until they visited Bathurst's Service NSW branch to receive a rebate for their car registration that the doors opened right up.
"The girl at the counter said, 'Do you know what you're entitled to?', and we said no," Mr Thorncraft said.
"We got a fuel card, a travel card, rebates on our gas and electricity. We came up to save $900 and we got heaps of bonuses.
"We're planning a trip to Broken Hill and now we've got the travel voucher so we can travel cheaper."
With over 70 savings options for eligible residents across NSW, deputy premier Paul Toole said it's important residents are aware of what's available to them.
People can read up on what's available to them online, or they can visit the local Service NSW branch and speak to someone there.
Mr Toole said often people are pleasantly surprised with what they find out.
"We've got over 70 savings that can be made by going through Service NSW; creative kids, active kids, first lap vouchers, we've got energy rebates, there's rebates on registration," he said.
"So people are quite surprised when they come to Service NSW and find out all the different savings that can be made available for them.
"It can save up to thousands of dollars and that's money that can be out back into somebody's pocket that they're able to use."
Minister for customer service Victor Dominello also attended Service NSW in Bathurst on Tuesday, October 4, and spoke with Mr and Mrs Thorncraft about their experience.
Given the current costs of living, any amount of money residents can save goes a long way.
Mr Dominello said while people can look online, it's often easier to book an appointment with the local branch and allow the staff to provide a helping hand.
"There are so many initiatives out there but to navigate it you need a PhD, so we've done the heavy lifting, there's a one-stop-shop here and they'll help you out," he said.
"We know cost of living is a real pressure, a real pain point for so many people across NSW.
"The average savings per family is about $800. You can either go online, book an appointment or come into the service centre, it's super easy."
