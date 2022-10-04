Western Advocate
Former Bathurst 1000 champion David Reynolds hoping to recapture early season form at Great Race

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 5 2022 - 12:43am, first published October 4 2022 - 10:00pm
MOUNT Panorama would be a magical place to end a four-year pursuit for a Supercars Championship race victory and former Bathurst 1000 champion David Reynolds knows he's got a car and the skills to make it happen.

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

