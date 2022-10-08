Man who coughed in a cop's face at peak point of COVID concern jailed

A MAN who coughed in the face of a police officer during a peak point of the COVID-19 pandemic was described as "extremely remorseful" in court.
Timothy Michael Moad, 39, of Halfpenny Drive, Kelso, was sentenced to 15 months in jail - with a non-parole period of nine months - after he pleaded guilty to not complying with a COVID-19 direction, assaulting an officer, intimidation and destroying or damaging property.
Documents submitted to the court for sentence said police went to an address on Halfpenny Drive at Kelso about 8.10pm on January 19 this year to arrest Moad, who had a warrant for his arrest.
Police said Moad answered the front door and told police they had better stand back because he thought he had COVID.
A constable had a conversation with Moad and asked why he did not attend court, to which Moad said he felt sick and thought he had COVID-19 because of a sore throat and discolouration on his hands and toes.
One of the two constables explained to Moad that he was going to be arrested.
Police said that, as Moad was putting on a pair of shoes before his arrest, he told police he wanted to have a cigarette.
This was refused by police, but he ignored the direction.
Police took the packet of cigarettes from Moad - who was argumentative and began complaining - and took a hold of him as they walked towards the police vehicle.
According to police, Moad launched himself towards one of the constables and forcefully coughed in his face. Moad was placed against the police vehicle before he was moved into the cage.
The court heard police had genuine fears for their welfare as a result of the "biological assault".
Upon arrival at Bathurst Police Station, arresting police and the custody manager got dressed in COVID-related personal protective clothing before they moved Moad from the rear of the vehicle into a cell.
On a separate occasion, Moad got into an argument over the phone with the victim in the matter at about 6pm on April 8 this year.
Moad left his room and walked through to the lounge room and began to yell at others inside the home, according to police documents.
He then walked to his bedroom, where he punched the door six times, causing irreparable damage.
The court heard the victim feared for his safety, so phoned police at 6.14pm.
Police said they arrived five minutes later and arrested Moad, who was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he admitted to causing the damage and evoking fear within the victim.
During sentencing in open court, Moad - who is diagnosed with schizophrenia - was described as "extremely remorseful" by his Legal Aid solicitor, Ms Dobson, who said her client failed to comply with his medication at the time the offences occurred.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told the court that Moad - who was described as a "chronic" methamphetamine user - had previously served several terms of imprisonment, and was on bail when the second lot of offences occurred.
"You did this at a heightened point for COVID concern," Magistrate Ellis said.
"I believe you [Moad] need extensive rehabilitation with drugs and mental health ... there is no alternative to a term in prison."
Ms Dobson submitted an appeal to the District Court on Moad's behalf on September 29 because the "penalty is too severe". A date is yet to be set.
Moad - who will return to Bathurst Local Court via Audio Visual Link for a review of bail - is eligible for release on May 7 next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.