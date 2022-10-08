Man who coughed in a cop's face at peak point of COVID concern jailed

Western Advocate
Court

Timothy Michael Moad sentenced to time in jail after he coughed in police officer's face during peak point of COVID concern

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 8 2022 - 2:00am
A MAN who coughed in the face of a police officer during a peak point of the COVID-19 pandemic was described as "extremely remorseful" in court.

