FANS of the Penrite Racing team got an exclusive look at the liveries the team will be running when they hit the track for this week's Bathurst 1000.
The liveries of the #10 and #26 Mustangs were unveiled in McPhillamy Park on Tuesday afternoon alongside main game drivers Lee Holdsworth and David Reynolds.
Both Mustangs will be sporting the iconic gold Penrite logo on a black base, with the names of their other sponsors filling in the gaps.
Holdsworth, who is going into Sunday's race as one of the two defending champions, said the new livery was an exciting way to kick off the week.
"A little bit of a livery tweak, which is exciting. It's always good to have a little bit of a change and get us more excited about the event than normal," he said.
"There's more of a gloss in it rather than the matte black that we normally run, and some blue, part of the Australian flag, to represent Penrite being an Australian brand."
While Penrite Racing wasn't the first team to unveil its liveries amongst fans at the top of Mount Panorama, it was a special experience for Holdsworth.
"It's pretty special, because it's so early in the week and there's so many people here already, so it gets us excited, it gets us pumped and it's a huge week," he said.
This will be the first time since 2019 that the Bathurst 1000 will be going ahead with the usual fanfare and without significant restrictions.
Holdsworth is looking forward to having a big crowd back at the mountain.
"It's what makes it exciting for us as drivers coming here. The atmosphere from the fans is electric," he said.
"... I think everyone's pretty excited to have everyone back at the track. There's nothing better than rolling across the top of the mountain in the car and seeing the fans waving their flags come that last lap of Bathurst."
Supercars is anticipating more than 200,000 people will come through the gates over the four days of the event.
On-track action will get under way from Thursday morning ahead of the gruelling 161-lap race on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.