A tale of two parks in the centre of our city

THERE are just three blocks between Bathurst's Machattie and Centennial parks, but the two public spaces might as well be in different towns.
In Machattie, locals lounge in the shade while tourists document the park's nooks and crannies on their phone or watch the ducks leave lazy trails behind them in the pond. Friends have a natter at one of the picnic tables or kick a ball around on the soft grass.
And at Centennial, just a short walk away? The picture is not as bucolic, to put it mildly. It's less shady haven and more sun-blasted veldt.
A comparison between the two is inherently unfair, of course, simply because Machattie has a premier position right in the centre of town and has a number of features - the Begonia House, the Fernery, the rotunda - with which Centennial can't compete.
But Bathurst Regional Council's decision to spend around $1 million on stage one of a landscape upgrade at Centennial is perhaps an admission that the inner-city park has been neglected in recent years.
At the very least, it's an admission that the inner-city park could be better.
There's a chicken-and-egg argument for public spaces within cities that aren't well-used - should spending be avoided on this area because it is only lightly patronised or is this area only lightly patronised because spending has been avoided? - but it's hard to imagine that Centennial has already reached whatever potential it holds.
This is not a park clinging to the outer reaches of the Bathurst suburbs, but a big, open space sitting amid the established inner streets of a big, growing city.
Friends of Centennial Park members say they have noticed more people using the park in recent years and the group's spokesman Peter Simmons talked about the park's varied birdlife when he spoke to the Advocate recently.
"There's hundreds of rosellas and cockatoos. All sorts of birds come to the park, so we hope that the trees into the future will be particularly local species that attract and look after the birds," he said.
For its $1 million, council hopes to get minor earthworks and site levelling, a concrete path network, a formal avenue of trees along the cross path network, an irrigation system for those trees, new park lighting around the paths, and park seating within the central axis of the cross paths.
But it might get something else for its money: the foundations for what could one day be another green CBD gem. Surely, Bathurst can never have too many of them.
