VISITORS to the Breast Cancer Awareness Month event on Keppel Street paraded their pink clothing in order to generate attention from passers-by; all for a good cause.
One in seven women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lives, and during the month of October, women are encouraged to book in for a breast screening check-up or mammogram.
Businesses along busy Keppel Street were also dressed up, with their windows and storefronts adorned with pink balloons and streamers to show their support for the work of BreastScreen NSW, and those who have been affected by breast cancer.
The launch featured a marquee, the sharing of information, and the invitation of Bathurst locals to come down and share their personal stories and breast cancer journeys.
The event was pioneered by Sally Rosin and Narelle Druitt, with the support of BreastScreen NSW, and took place at the front of the Bathurst Library.
