Pictures from the breast cancer awareness event on Keppel Street

By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:30am
VISITORS to the Breast Cancer Awareness Month event on Keppel Street paraded their pink clothing in order to generate attention from passers-by; all for a good cause.

Alise McIntosh

