FANS are taking any opportunity they can to meet their favourite drivers ahead of Sunday's Bathurst 1000.
Drivers are doing a number of signing sessions around the city and at Mount Panorama itself over the coming days, giving fans a chance to come by and say hello.
Long-time Dick Johnson Racing fan Michael Gillard wanted to meet the drivers early in the week and so visited a Shell V-Power Racing Team signing at the West Bathurst Shell petrol station on Tuesday.
There he was able to meet full-time drivers Will Davison and Anton de Pasquale, along with their co-drivers for the Bathurst 1000, Alex Davison and Tony D'Alberto.
"They're always hospitable and really easy to talk to and real accommodating with their time. Getting here early is probably the best thing, because come Thursday, Friday it gets a bit out of control," Mr Gillard said.
He has come to Bathurst for the race almost every year since 1983 and now he's sharing the tradition with his nephew, Jake Gillard.
The pair travelled from Sydney and Terrigal to attend this year's event and will be camping at the Mount for the rest of the week.
For Jake, this will be his third Bathurst 1000 in the city and he's thoroughly enjoying the experience.
"It's great, a great area and community," Jake said.
At Tuesday's signing, the uncle and nephew got a Bluetooth Shell V-Power Racing car autographed by the team's two main game drivers, along with some of the team posters.
Other fans who attended the signing brought large replica cars with them and had the drivers sign shirts and hats.
They were also able to get photos taken with their favourite drivers.
