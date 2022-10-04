DICK Johnson has enjoyed many special moments at Mount Panorama over the years and come Thursday the Australian motor sport legend will have another.
Before his DJR team notches up its 1000th race start by contesting Bathurst's Great Race, Johnson will be the first person in the world to drive the new Gen3 Ford Mustang GT at Mount Panorama.
The new Mustang GT Supercar will be revealed in Pit Lane at 12.30pm on Thursday, before Johnson takes to the track in the afternoon.
Johnson was the first driver of the current Gen2 Mustang Supercar at the Adelaide 500 in 2019, and will now be the first driver of the Gen3 Mustang.
He last drove a Mustang Supercar at Queensland Raceway in May.
DJR is Ford's homologation team, designing, developing and building the car in conjunction with Ford Performance across the last two years.
The three-time Bathurst 1000 winner said that he was honoured to be the first driver of the prototype race car.
"My team and I have been racing Fords for more than 40 years, we are very proud representatives of and ambassadors for the Blue Oval," Johnson said.
"We have been working extremely hard on making this car the best it can possibly be over the last couple of years, and to be the first person in the world to drive it after all of that work is fantastic.
"Any chance to drive around Mount Panorama is incredible, but to do it in Ford's latest race car is an opportunity I simply couldn't pass up.
"I can't wait to drive the Mustang and see the fans across the top of the mountain, it's going to be very special indeed."
