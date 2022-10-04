A DRIVER alleged to have been speeding in a roadworks zone, before crashing his vehicle and attempting to flee on foot, was one of a number of people who police say were caught doing the wrong thing over the October long weekend.
Police from Chifley Highway Patrol were out in force for the long weekend, during which time a statewide policing operation was under way targeting bad behaviour on the roads.
Sergeant Ryan Baird said there were a lot of people on the roads, with speeding, drink driving and drug driving being the main concerns for police.
"This October long weekend and the upcoming race week has seen a huge increase in the amount of road users in the Bathurst area," he said.
"Our focus is to promote positive road user behaviour so that everyone can enjoy our town in the most convenient and safe way possible.
"Speeding, drink driving and drug driving are our major areas of concern."
Chifley Highway Patrol officers conducted 2404 breath tests over the long weekend, which detected five drink driving offences.
There were also four drug driving offences detected, along with 134 speeding infringements and 130 penalty infringement notices issued for other driving offences.
Two major incidents stood out to Sgt Baird.
On Saturday, October 1, at approximately 1.50pm, Highway Patrol detected a vehicle allegedly travelling at excessive speeds through a roadwork zone on the Mitchell Highway at Guyong.
Police say that as they attempted to stop the vehicle, it collided with the kerb and crashed. Police say they offered assistance to the occupants, but the driver exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.
"Police identified the driver and expect to charge him with the offences of drive manner dangerous, drive whilst disqualified, negligent driving and leave the scene of a collision. Investigations are continuing," Sgt Baird said.
Also on Saturday, Highway Patrol were on Keppel Street, near the intersection of Bentinck Street, when, at around 3.30pm, police say they saw a man riding a mountain bike without a helmet.
"Police attempted to speak with the male rider in relation to his lack of helmet, however the male rider ignored police and continued riding on Bentinck Street," Sgt Baird said.
When police were finally able to stop and speak to the man, Sgt Baird said police observed that he was "heavily intoxicated".
They allege the man "was slurring his words, his eyes were bloodshot and his breath smelled of alcohol".
Police issued the rider infringements for the offences of not wearing a helmet and riding on the footpath.
He was also issued a court attendance notice for driving under the influence of alcohol (second offence).
Motorists can expect to see even more police on the roads in and around Bathurst this week, as they ramp up enforcement for the Bathurst 1000.
Operation Bathurst, a high-visibility police operation, will monitor the roads and target anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related violence from Thursday, October 6 through to the end of Race Week.
