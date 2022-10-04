Western Advocate
Police

Chifley Highway Patrol catches people out over October long weekend

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 4 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were targeting speeding and other road offences over the October long weekend. File picture

A DRIVER alleged to have been speeding in a roadworks zone, before crashing his vehicle and attempting to flee on foot, was one of a number of people who police say were caught doing the wrong thing over the October long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.