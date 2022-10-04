Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Lowndes excited to make his return to Bathurst 1000 as lead driver alongside Super2 leader Declan Fraser

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 5 2022 - 3:06am, first published October 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Craig Lowndes made his retirement from full-time driving in the Supercars Championship he didn't expect to find himself as a lead driver at a Bathurst 1000 anytime soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.