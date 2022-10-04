The new-look Eglinton Tennis Club committee believe the commitment, loyalty and dedication from the players in the winter competition just completed was second to none.
The committee of Kurt Booth (president), Kevin Tree (vice president), Brian Dwyer (treasurer), Bryan Reiri (secretary), Allyson Schumacher (match convenor) and John Bullock (publicity officer) believe future competitions will soar to an new level.
Club president Kurt Booth believes the winter competition was a ripper of a season with the players throwing everything but the kitchen sink at each other.
"The standard of tennis in the last competition was quite exceptional and I believe this year's spring competition, which begins this Saturday, will be even better," Booth said.
Match convenor 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher believes it's a team effort from all our players that makes our club.
"Tennis is not all about winning. It's about getting out there and having a go and enjoying the social interaction as well," she said.
Former club selector 'Slugger' John Bullock believes the Iron Lady is spot on with her comments.
"We win some, we lose some, but at the end of the day we are not playing for sheep stations. As former vice president Helen Dwyer would say 'Tennis is the winner','' he said.
This year's spring competition begins this Saturday at 12.30pm sharp, with a new sponsor in Andrew Tree Upholstery.
Club president Booth would like to thank Tree Upholstery for coming on board to sponsor our spring competition.
Each team will have new names: Queen Anne, Drop Ins, Grandmothers, Grandfathers and Chester Fields.
The team's names will be allocated to each side tomorrow.
The club's committee would like to thank Kelso Fruit Market for their huge contribution in supporting our winter competition.
Players are reminded that our trivia night will be on October 15 at the Raglan Hall.
Well folks get ready for a mind blowing spring competition.
Don't you just love it?
