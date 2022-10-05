BATHURST youth are spending the school holidays getting creative and learning different art techniques thanks to the Evans Arts Council art workshops.
This is the first time the group has hosted the free event, after receiving funding from the NSW Government.
Evans Arts Council's Carol Dobson said they've received a great turnout and are hoping to run it again during the next school holidays.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Race fans were out in force for the driver parade regardless of the rain
"We got funding through the NSW Government and they have provided us with money to provide materials and tutors for up to 200 participants," Ms Dobson said.
"It's all been a learning curb for us. The funding's out every school holidays but we've only just come across it. I dare say there'll be a funding application in for the Summer holidays."
Two sessions are run Monday to Friday over the two-week period, 9am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 3.30pm.
The workshops include a range of activities, including painting, water painting, oil painting, diamond art, sculptures and more.
Hannah Worrad has attended a few of the workshops so far, and has had a lot of fun getting creative and learning new things.
The diamond art session on Tuesday, October 4, was Hannah's sixth workshop, and she has really enjoyed nearly all of them.
"I like doing art. I like using a lot of colour," she said.
"I did painting the mandala and balloon painting, wire wrapped gemstones, gift boxes and water painting.
"I really enjoyed the watercolour one and I really liked the painting the mandala. The wire wrapped gemstones was really fun too."
The workshops are open to youth aged from 12 to 24 years old.
Being the first time the Evans Arts Council has run the event, they are gaging what activities were popular and what weren't so they make any necessary changes for next time.
Ms Dobson said overall they've had almost 200 participants register throughout the two-week period and it's been a great success.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.