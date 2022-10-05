RAIN, hail or shine, race fans were out and about, ready for the Super Wednesday Transporter and Driver Parade.
The parade saw trucks and drivers join a spectacular convoy through Bathurst, in order to allow fans and spectators the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their favourite racing team, and to cheer them towards victory in preparation for the Great Race.
The event saw hundreds of people lining William Street, as well as several food and merchandise stalls to ensure attendees were fuelled up for the parade.
One race super fan; Jayden Aben had travelled all the way from New Zealand to experience the atmosphere that only the Bathurst 1000 can create.
"I think this is a unique experience for any motorsport fan and I would definitely recommend it for anyone that has the opportunity to be able to come because ... the amount of passion around the event is just next-to-none," he said.
For Mr Aben, his opportunity to attend the Bathurst 1000 all stemmed from his love of the sport, and his passion for two Kiwi drivers; Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, and his hopes for them to compete in the 1000.
"I actually got this opportunity because I started a social media page around one of the wildcards, which actually helped to make it happen," he said.
"I started these pages to go 'let's make it happen' and then got thousands of people behind it, and that kind of convinced the two drivers to do it. Boost flew me over and I'm actually doing the social media for the two drivers for the weekend ... so I've been able to get a real inside kind of look into how it all goes, and it's just been an amazing experience."
This is the second time that Mr Aben has made his way to Bathurst for the race, both times free-of-charge, due to his immense passion for the sport, with his first time in Bathurst being due to winning a racing simulator competition.
Even though both times Mr Aben has attended the race have been due to fortunate circumstances, he was able to acknowledge the deep-rooted traditions associated with the Bathurst 1000.
"Traditions are a big thing as well around Bathurst, you talk to people and they have been coming here for 40 or 50 years and they might have started coming with their grandfather or their grandparents and then it just kind of goes down in generations, which is just fantastic because they continue their traditions whether it be, camping at a certain spot or coming with particular people."
The spirit of tradition reigned true for one particular fan, Peter Moody, who has been travelling from Camden to attend the race since 1973.
"I'm a massive Ford fan, and the tradition of coming here continues with my family, bringing my wife and three kids," he said.
"The Ford thing is part of our generation, from my parents, and now we just keep on coming and I'm the group organiser of Moody Blues camp on top of the mountain and we book out 32 campsites and we've got about 80 to 100 people in our camp group and it's just a massive reunion every year."
Like Mr Aben, Mr Moody said that the atmosphere in Bathurst was unbeatable.
"The buzz as soon as you come into town and as soon as you see that sign coming through the road way, you just can't beat it. You can't beat Bathurst, this is the one event we attend every year," he said.
Even though the weather wasn't ideal for the parade, Mr Moody said that he would always turn up, armed with his umbrella to get a good look at the drivers and give them a wave and a cheer.
