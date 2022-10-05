THE wet weather didn't deter diehard race fans from crowding William Street to watch the Supercars drivers arrive in town.
The Bathurst 1000 Transporter and Driver Parade was held on Wednesday, returning to the Great Race Festival schedule after a two-year absence.
It was the transporters that made their way up William Street first, followed by the full-time Supercars drivers and their co-drivers in specialty vehicles.
While most people were eager to get the perfect viewing spot on William Street, others gave up the opportunity to see the trucks and drivers go by so they could be among the first to greet them at the signing table.
Two autograph sessions were on offer for the afternoon, and there were other displays in Russell Street to interest race fans.
