Bathurst headspace celebrated national headspace day on October 5

By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:00am
Headspace Bathurst community engagement co-ordinator Sam Bolt with Marathon Health general manager- operations Western Sherryn Honeywood cooking the barbeque for National headspace Day. Picture by Alise McIntosh

PERSEVERING despite the circumstances is something that young people do regularly, so it was only fitting that National headspace Day was still celebrated in Bathurst, despite the heavy weather.

