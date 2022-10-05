NO matter what this week's unpredictable Bathurst weather throws his way Shane van Gisbergen backs himself and his Triple Eight Race Engineering garage to bring their best to Mount Panorama.
Van Gisbergen arrives for the Bathurst 1000 with one hand already on the Supercars Championship title and with big ambitions for a second win in the Great Race alongside co-driver Garth Tander.
The pair's Bathurst 1000 title defence didn't go to plan last year, as they crossed the line in 18th due to late tyre dramas, and that's left van Gisbergen determined to get back to the top.
The heavens opened during Wednesday's driver parade, prompting questions to all drivers about how well their cars will handle a wet track, but van Gisbergen prefers not to give it much thought.
"I try not to think about it too much because every time you look at the forecast it's different. I'm not too stressed," he said.
"It's still four days away. I'm not stressed, and it's the same conditions for everyone.
"I don't overthink it or complicate it. My prep's been good and I'm ready to go. Whoever turns up will turn up."
It's been a different sort of build up towards this year's Great Race for the championship leader.
After taking out the last ever round of Supercars racing at Pukekohe there was a change of machinery for van Gisbergen as he finished third in the WRC2 class at Rally New Zealand.
"That was probably good practice for this stuff," van Gisbergen said, acknowledging Wednesday's rain.
"That was an awesome experience. It's something that I always wanted to do to try and challenge myself. Hopefully it leads to more. It was good fun."
Van Gisbergen's Supercars Championship defence has been exemplary throughout the season.
Through 29 races this year he's picked up 18 victories and outside the top six on only two occasions.
Those results see him come to Bathurst with a commanding 525 point lead in the championship race, as he continues to move closer to his third Supercars title.
"My car's been awesome and my team's been really good," he said.
"In our weak races we've still been coming fifth and sixth. That's been the key to this year's championship - turning our bad weekends into reasonable ones.
"It's been really fun, working with a great bunch of people. Hopefully we finish the year strong."
During Wednesday's press conference at the driver's signing session van Gisbergen's response was quick when asked about the value of a Supercars Championship versus a Bathurst 1000 victory.
"Championship," he said, before the question had been completed.
"I always go for the championship. I just want to score the most points I can every weekend. Every race is special, and this one is massive for us, but I have to score points too."
