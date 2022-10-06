SUPERCARS drivers up at Mount Panorama aren't the only ones trying to break records this week, with Domino's Pizza Kelso looking to set a new national one of their own.
The business is calling on all Bathurst locals and visitors to help them set a new Australian record for the number of pizzas made in a week.
Being one of the biggest events the town sees each year, Domino's Kelso franchisees James and Astrid Acreman said Bathurst 1000 is the perfect time to go for gold.
"For us, not only is this week an opportunity for us to safely deliver hot and fresh pizza to Bathurst locals during the Bathurst 1000 race, but also an opportunity for us to put Domino's Kelso on the map across Australia," Ms Acreman said.
With the current record sitting at 23,649 pizzas, Domino's Kelso is looking to whip up a whopping 25,000 pizzas this week, from Monday October 3 to Sunday October 9.
In addition to setting a new record, the business is also looking to give back to the community.
Ms Acreman said the town has been a great support to them since taking the helm at Domino's Kelso, and giving back is important.
They will be donating over 1000 pizzas to local charities and organisations that are out working hard during race week, and that always support the community.
Bathurst Police Station, Bathurst Regional Council, Bathurst PCYC, Bathurst Base Hospital, St John Ambulance, Ochre Health, Bathurst Community Corrections, Bathurst Correctional Centre, Kelso Community Hub, and headspace all enjoyed some pizzas.
"Since taking on Domino's Kelso more than five years ago, the community has been so supportive of our team," Ms Acreman.
"I encourage all local pizza lovers to stop by and order your favourite pizza, whether it's 11am, or 11pm, we'll be open and ready to serve you with a smile."
Domino's Bathurst Kelso will operate under normal trading hours from Monday to Thursday, before opening 24/7 for race weekend - Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9.
