THE city of Bathurst had an opportunity to celebrate the most recent Great Race champions on Wednesday, presenting them with their winners' plaque.
Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth had a dream week at the 2021 Bathurst 1000, with their car the fastest in almost every session on track before claiming pole position for the race.
In the race, they overcame a tyre puncture on lap 50 and got the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden back to the front, ultimately winning with a margin of 3.7 seconds over Cameron Waters and James Moffat.
For co-driver Holdsworth, it was his first win at Bathurst after 17 previous attempts.
Mostert, however, had stood on the top step of the podium in 2014, where he won from last place on the grid.
To do it again was a dream come true, and has seen him cement his place on Bathurst's Victor's Walk in Russell Street for a second time.
"It's quite cool. You're very lucky just to be able to win this race once, but to be able to do it twice and help Lee deliver his first one, it was a pretty emotional day last year," Mostert said.
But he knows that he and Holdsworth will only be the reigning Bathurst champions for a few more days, and he is firmly focused on trying to win a third Great Race crown.
It will be with a different co-driver this year, after last year's spectacular drive earned Holdsworth a place back on the Supercars grid full time.
Holdsworth is driving the #10 Mustang for Grove Penrite Racing, partnering with Matt Payne, while Mostert will be sharing his car with Fabian Coulthard.
"I feel like we've got all the right ingredients to be able to try and win again, but saying that, it's not an easy task around here," Mostert said.
"You need a lot of things to go your way. We'll just have to see how the day goes."
He's also looking forward to having a full crowd back the mountain to cheer the cars on over the coming days.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
