HOT Wheels stunt driver Matt Mingay paid a special visit to Casey's Toys Bathurst on Wednesday afternoon, meeting and greeting some of his adored fans.
The veteran stuntman, who has been a regular at Bathurst over the years, said it was exciting to be able to come to the city once again for the Great Race.
"We love coming here every year," he said.
"When we're here, the crowds go bananas for it.
"It's really, really exciting every time we hit the track. It's really good to see our fan base growing."
Mr Mingay will be apart of the Hot Wheels Stunt Team that will perform on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on track and at Harris Park.
While he's looking forward to his shows, he admitted the wet weather will make things interesting.
"We're on track three times a day but this rain might bring a bit of a halt to our activities," he said.
"I don't know if we'll be able to do a bike show in the wet. But we'll be doing jumps, 360s, hand break turn. You know it, we'll do it."
Mr Mingay said "it's awesome" to come to signing events like the one at Casey's Toys, to meet and greet his fans.
"Our fans our are number one priority," he said.
"Without the fans we're nothing. Even being here at Casey's Toys, it's great to see the kids in their droves here in their gear."
Mr Mingay has more than 20 years experience as a stunt performer.
When competing in the 2016 Stadium Super Tracks at Detroit, he suffered a crash that left him in a critical but stable condition.
After being placed in a coma for five days and undergoing jaw and brain surgeries, he returned to Australia after recovering.
He made his return to Stadium Super Tracks in 2020.
