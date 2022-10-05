CHIFLEY Police District doesn't want to be the fun police this week, but they will step in as needed to ensure people are safe across the Bathurst 1000 period.
The Bathurst 1000 brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region every October, which on its own is a challenge for police, but the situation will be complicated this year by the wet weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood watch on Tuesday afternoon that includes possible minor to major flooding on the Macquarie River to Bathurst due to forecast rain.
More than 100 millimetres of rain could fall in Bathurst between Thursday and Sunday.
Bathurst's Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell has urged people to exercise caution as the move around the city, warning that there is real potential for flooding and road closures over the coming days.
"Police are requesting that people be extremely vigilant on the roads, especially now that we've got two weather events that are hitting from [Wednesday], with the second weather event expected to arrive on Friday," he said.
"As a result of those weather events, we're looking at a possibility of road closures, which could impact on local traffic flows."
He said it was important for people to drive to the conditions and abide by any road closures that may be in effect.
"Don't drive through flooded causeways, or flooded sections of the road, even if the road has not been closed. Please be cautious and careful in regards to any water on the road ways," he said.
People can expect to see a lot more police out on the roads and around the Mount Panorama precinct in particular, with extra resources being deployed to the region.
Chief Inspector Cogdell said this is to keep people safe and monitor behaviour on the roads.
"There'll be highway patrol, general duties police from Sydney, and they will not only be at the Mount, but they will obviously be around the Bathurst township and the outlying areas, so abide by the road conditions and the traffic rules," he said.
Police are expecting race fans to be out enjoying the city's licensed premises and restaurants over the four-day Great Race Festival.
They want people to have fun, but to be responsible while doing so.
"We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable time over the races, however, anti-social behaviour or any alcohol-related offences and traffic offences will not be tolerated and appropriate police action will be under taken," Chief Inspector Cogdell said.
"We're not here to stop people from enjoying the event."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.