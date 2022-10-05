Western Advocate
Police

Police urge caution as a wet Bathurst 1000 race festival gets under way

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 5 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell has urged people to drive to the conditions as a wet Bathurst 1000 race festival gets under way.

CHIFLEY Police District doesn't want to be the fun police this week, but they will step in as needed to ensure people are safe across the Bathurst 1000 period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.