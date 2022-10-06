PANORAMA Platypi's senior side will look to make the most of their first Western Women's Rugby League home game of the season when they take on the only team who bested them in the previous competition, Castlereagh Cougars.
The defending champion Platypi side go into the game not only full of confidence after their 24-10 opening round victory but also eager to welcome the return of several rugby union talents who were away on representative duties during that game.
Platypi coach Kev Grimshaw said it will be great to see an even stronger squad come together to take on the team who got the better of them 32-20 in the final game of the previous regular season.
"We'll have a great squad again this week. The girls who were away in Adelaide playing union will be back this weekend, so that's Teagan [Miller], Marita [Shoulders] and Jacinta [Windsor], and they've indicated to me that they've come through that alright," he said.
"It's a very good group of players and those three really help to put the icing on the cake."
The cancellation of the NSW League Tag Championships this weekend will also bring Meredith Jones into the Panorama side.
The team come back from the long weekend break knowing that there's still areas they can improve upon from the round one grand final rematch.
Platypi let Woodbridge get things back to 10-all after holding a 10-point lead but the team's defensive workrate started to sap the energy from the Woodbridge ranks as the game went on.
Grimshaw says more of the same defensive effort that his team showed in round one will go a long way for this Sunday's game at Carrington Park.
"I was very happy with their performance against Woodbridge, especially considering I only had 14 players and we had three under 18s girls backing up.
"Their confidence is pretty high, and doing some work with Kurt Hancock on their defence has helped them immensely. They also have confidence in one another now.
"They fit comfortably together with one another and they work well with Kurt, because they've worked with him before, and they have confidence in what he's teaching them."
Grimshaw isn't too sure what to expect from Castlereagh but given last competition's outcome he goes into the game with caution.
"They're the only team that beat us in the competition before so I'm expecting a pretty tough game from them," he said.
"That's good, because you want a close, tough competition that keeps everyone interested.
"Just look at the NRLW and there were two teams who finished last and second-last last time and they're playing the grand final this year."
The opens kick-off at Carrington Park from 2pm while the under 12s start the day from 9.30am.
