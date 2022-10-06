Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Panorama Platypi bolstered for first Western Women's Rugby League home game against Castlereagh Cougars

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
October 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PANORAMA Platypi's senior side will look to make the most of their first Western Women's Rugby League home game of the season when they take on the only team who bested them in the previous competition, Castlereagh Cougars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.