Coming forecast looks ominous for Bathurst and the Great Race

BATHURST received plenty of rain on Wednesday and with an ominous forecast ahead for the coming days, it looks like it'll be a wet Bathurst 1000.
By 5pm on Wednesday, Bathurst had received 14.4 millimetres of rain from 9am that morning.
Heavy rain is expected right up to race day on Sunday, with 6-10mm forecast for Thursday, 15-25mm on Friday, 25-40mm on Saturday and 15-30mm on Sunday.
There seems to be a two-day respite on Monday and Tuesday next week, with no major rainfall forecast, but it looks like the rain will set back in on Wednesday with 1-10mm on the radar.
Supercars issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon about the looming forecast, saying it will "act accordingly to ensure the safety of patrons and competitors at all times".
"In light of the weather forecast over the coming days, patrons are encouraged to plan accordingly," the statement said.
"Sessions will begin for all categories on track on Thursday and run through until Sunday's Great Race.
"Off track entertainment at the top and the bottom of the mountain will also proceed as planned.
"We will act accordingly to ensure the safety of patrons and competitors at all times."
