Coming forecast looks ominous for Bathurst and the Great Race

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 5 2022 - 6:30am
BATHURST received plenty of rain on Wednesday and with an ominous forecast ahead for the coming days, it looks like it'll be a wet Bathurst 1000.

