BUY Nothing New Month is an idea that started in Melbourne and is beginning to spread round the world.
In 2011, the Sydney Morning Herald ran a poll of its readers, asking whether Buy Nothing New Month was a good idea.
Over 10,000 voted and 82 per cent said yes.
On the back of that, Tamara di Mattina launched October as Buy Nothing New Month. (Google it for more.)
Like Dry July for booze, Buy Nothing New Month is a detox from unnecessary shopping.
Tamara wants us to reimagine our relationship with stuff, buy nothing new, share, swap, borrow, fix, extend the life of the goods we've got and choose second-hand first.
That's a lot to take in. But it makes a lot of sense.
How many of us change our cars and phones every couple of years, just to have the latest and greatest? How many of us chuck out clothes when we're tired of them, not when they are worn out?
A month is not a long time to go without anything new. But trying it might just get you into some good habits.
Things like medicine, food, fuel, etc, are obviously exempt, though it's easy to find data about how much Australian food goes to waste.
Even there, the "Imperfect" fruit and vegies at the supermarket avoid waste and will save you money.
I'm feeling a bit guilty here because I bought a new T-shirt today. But in my defence, I will say that most of my other T-shirts have varying numbers of holes, and I did need a couple more for half-decent excursions.
My car is 20 years old and still gets me from A to B just fine. My electronics hobby is mainly supplied by recovering and reusing parts from old electronic equipment that's been chucked out.
The "Right to Repair" movement is gaining ground, and many larger centres have community repair centres.
In Bathurst, we have The Junktion recycling centre run by Hope Care near the tip, where all sorts of things are recycled and repaired and can be bought cheaply, and also thrift shops like Vinnies which do the same thing.
Facebook Marketplace groups serve a similar function.
So this October, take a bit of time to think whether you really need it. If you do, can you get it second-hand, borrow it or rent it? You might surprise yourself!
