Western Advocate

Let buy-gones be buy-gones for a month and change your perspective | Eco News

By David Ashton
October 8 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Junktion recycling centre offers an option for locals who don't want to throw things away. Picture from Facebook.

BUY Nothing New Month is an idea that started in Melbourne and is beginning to spread round the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.