SHE'S only been with Nathan Turnbull's stable for a couple of months but it hasn't taken Cos She Can long to make a big impression on the trainer from The Lagoon.
Cos She Can ($2 favourite) was gifted a leisurely opening half in Wednesday night's Stu Valentine 4 Bloodstock Ins 3YO Pace (2,260 metres) and that allowed the filly to kick away in the closing stages to win by seven metres over Shanerra Star ($2.30, Amanda Turnbull) and Ben Detto ($18, Mitch Turnbull).
The For A Reason filly was sent across to Turnbull from Sydney for the express purpose of taking part in the NSW Breeders Challenge, and started her campaign at Bathurst well thanks to a pair of runner-up results.
On Wednesday night she made a well deserved step up to the top spot.
"It wasn't the strongest bunch and it was over the longer distance and the conditions makes the work harder too," Turnbull said.
"I was in two minds with what to do when I was drawn on the back row but when the opportunity was there to run forward I made the most of it, rolled to the front, she got a good breather and just rolled home.
"She's in the Breeders Challenge heats next week so I didn't want her to have a gut buster so that worked out perfect for her.
"That's why she was sent to me. She's been great since she got her. She ran two seconds and then got that win tonight. She's probably a touch below them but the Breeders Challenge is such a good series that there's good money all the way along."
Following a false start the field rounded the track and restarted the event, which saw Taste Of Diamonds hold the lead with Ben Detto to its outside.
Cos She Can had the space to push forward to a one out and one back position at the start, and Turnbull quickly worked his filly to the front of the field after Ben Detto slotted in behind Taste Of Diamonds.
Always Aurora took up the death seat position as the field received the bell while Shanerra Star sat on its tail, situated in a great position to strike.
However, that opportunity wouldn't arise since Cos She Can had plenty left in the tank.
The favourite had enjoyed a slow opening half of 65.6 and used that saved energy to sprint clear of the pack on the run for home and leave the field fighting for second.
Shanerra Star finished strongly down the centre of the track but had too much ground to make up on Cos She Can, who won in a mile rate of 2:02.9.
