DeJorja and co have teamed up with Cecilia Hunt for a breast cancer awareness campaign

By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:21am, first published 5:00am
Owner of DeJorja and co Megan Fawkner with breast cancer survivor Cecilia Hunt and owner of Florence Grace Floristry Leah Taylor in front of the angel wing installation. Picture by Alise McIntosh

BREAST cancer survivor, mother, the creative genius and owner of 'millie mack designs,' disaster recovery worker, and campaign pioneer; Cecilia Hunt has earned her status as a breast cancer awareness angel.

