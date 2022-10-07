BREAST cancer survivor, mother, the creative genius and owner of 'millie mack designs,' disaster recovery worker, and campaign pioneer; Cecilia Hunt has earned her status as a breast cancer awareness angel.
Ms Hunt was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, and since then, she has been an activist in ensuring that women are breast aware.
Following on from the success of her breast casting project in July, and her cancer treatments, Ms Hunt wanted to take the opportunity to do something else to raise awareness for breast cancer.
"I just need to do something to raise awareness because I don't want anyone else to go through this," she said.
"If I can encourage somebody else to be breast aware and to check themselves and to get screened and get early detection, then that means that they're still gonna be here because early detection does save lives."
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to honour the importance of this month, retailers along busy Keppel Street were invited to go pink as part of the breast cancer initiative.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
One of the businesses that was happy to partake in the pink project, was 'DeJorja and co,' which has adorned it's window display with a variety of pink pieces, and has now also become the location of Cecilia Hunt's latest project; an installation of pink angel wings to be part of a social media competition.
The idea come to Ms Hunt after seeing several sets of street art wings which people would promptly pose in front of for a fun photo opportunity, this is when she decided to make a life size set of angel wings out of three different pink fabrics and a lot of hot glue.
"I had a bit of a vision and I wanted to make something very pink to contribute to the paint Keppel Street pink initiative, and it just required a bit of creativity to pull it together and a bit of experimentation," Ms Hunt said.
"I wanted to do something that would provide people with an opportunity to engage with the initiative."
The initiative invites people to check out DeJorja and co, and take a picture with the angel wings, to go in the draw to win enticing prizes which have been generously donated.
"This is something that people can actually come and get involved in, they can take a selfie, post it, tag the lovely businesses here and go into the running to win some awesome prizes in the month of October for breast cancer awareness," she said.
Participants are encouraged to tag DeJorja and co, Florence Grace, and millie mack designs, as well as using the breast cancer and the paint Keppel Street pink hashtag to go into the running to win some fantastic goodies.
These giveaways have been provided by Megan Fawkner, owner of DeJorja and co.
"There's going to be lots of prizes for the best photos that have been posted on social media ... such as earrings, coffees, and all different things," Ms Fawkner said.
The cause was something that Ms Fawkner was keen to get behind as she has seen the effects of breast cancer first hand.
"My mother herself had breast cancer and she had a mastectomy, and it's a very, very slim chance of getting breast cancer a second time, but she actually got it in her other breast, and had to go through the radiation and the treatment again," she said.
"She is recovering and she's actually currently 79 years of age, and she's fit as a fiddle but only because she got onto it early."
Ms Fawkner said that this is the reason as to why she is encouraging people to check out how amazing the shop looks, and get on board to promote this good cause.
"Of course we didn't want to pass on this amazing opportunity," she said.
The angel wings are located in the Florence Grace Floristry section of DeJorja and co.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.