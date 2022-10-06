ORGANISERS of the inaugural Piano Fest festival are over the moon with the success of the event, which saw some of Australia's best pianists showcasing their talents in Bathurst over the October long weekend.
Organised by the Sydney International Piano Competition (SIPC), the event proved very popular and had guests requesting for more shows to be put on in the future.
SIPC chief executive officer Marcus Barker was thrilled with the response and feedback received, and hopes to the festival can create an ongoing legacy in Bathurst.
"The response has been overwhelmingly positive, it couldn't have been an easier, more streamlined, beautiful experience for all of the guests who came to the event," Mr Barker said.
"We're really proud and happy that we made it happen in Bathurst ... Hopefully we'll be on a fixture every year now."
The three-day festival was held at the picturesque grounds of Blackdown Farm on Eleven Mile Drive, which perfectly complimented the different events.
The pianists along with director and internationally renowned Italian-Slovenian pianist Alexander Gadjiev put on six concerts over the long weekend.
There were also four food and wine events held in between performances, showcasing local produce.
The festival not only brought Sydney-siders to town, but saw people from Armidale and Melbourne make the trip to enjoy the performances and what Bathurst has to offer.
"Even after the first concert on Saturday people were already coming up to me to say this is amazing, you have to do this again," Mr Barker said.
"I'm just really pleased that the success of the event has been echoed throughout everyone leaving.
"All of those people who came here leave behind an economic value to the community, because they buy fuel here, they pay for accommodation, they're buying food. It's a great positive economic injection back into the local community."
Mr Barker thanked Bathurst as a whole for helping making the festival such a success.
From the local wines showcased, to the help from the Regional Art Gallery, the Mitchell Conservatorium, council and everyone else who helped make the event a reality.
Mr Barker is looking forward to hopefully making the festival an annual event, bringing visitors and high-class entertainment to the region for years to come.
