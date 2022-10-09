THE might of Bathurst Cycling Club's female riders was recognised during the recent UCI World Championships in Wollongong, where five club cyclists received NSW Cyclist of the Year awards.
Jenna Gallagher (under 13s girls), Ebony Robinson (under 15s girls), Kalinda Robinson (under 19s girls), Rosemary Hastings (women's Masters 9) and Emilie Miller (women's paracycling) were all named the state's best in their respective divisions following excellent 2021 campaigns.
The list of achievements from the Bathurst group is extensive, and it should come as little surprised to see anyone in this group handed their respective awards.
At the National Junior Track Series in 2021 Kalinda Robinson managed to defend her keirin and scratch victories at Dunc Gray Velodrome, and would find herself named in the AusCycling's podium potential sprint squad.
Robinson also claimed NSW under 19 women's time trial and sprint gold medals and was victorious at the NSW Sprint GP Series.
Ebony Robinson swept her events at the 2021 NSW Junior Track Championships and then bid farewell to the 15s age group in style by taking home a state criterium title.
Jenna Gallagher picked up a silver and bronze at the NSW Track Cycling Championships, a gold in the time trial at the Junior Country Track Championships and at the tail end of 2021 was the under 13s state road race champion.
Miller bounced back from a crash during her previous Road Nats campaign to score time trial and road race gold in her return to the Mount Buninyong course.
Hastings had another successful season of masters road gold at state and national level, continuing to be an inspiration for all other members of the club with her efforts.
