Western Advocate

Supercars drivers team up with Eat Up charity to make sandwiches for local kids

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 6 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supercars drivers making super fast sandwiches. Picture by Jack Martin photography

SANDWICHES are an iconic part of an Australian lunchbox, but for some children, they go to school without the supreme lunchbox staple, and instead go empty-handed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.