SANDWICHES are an iconic part of an Australian lunchbox, but for some children, they go to school without the supreme lunchbox staple, and instead go empty-handed.
This is why Supercars management teams and drivers banded together with the Eat Up charity, for the Eat Up 1000, which took place on Wednesday, October 5, at Mount Panorama.
This initiative saw drivers from the Bathurst 1000 making 1000 sandwiches as a means to provide school lunches to any children in need in the Bathurst and Orange region, so that they have the ability to thrive in their educational environments.
Founder of the Eat Up charity, Lyndon Galea said that the opportunity to work with the Supercars drivers was extremely special.
"It was incredible, and it was a real honour and a privilege for us to be invited by the Supercars team to host an event at such an iconic Australian race, and what an amazing place Bathurst is."
"This was our first time in Bathurst, and what an incredible way to kick it off. It was a really special afternoon and most importantly, all of that good will and the sandwiches are going to kids who would otherwise miss out on lunches."
The generosity of the Supercars drivers was something that Mr Galea was very impressed with, especially considering the initiative took place only days before the Great Race.
"I was really blown away, given it's so close to the biggest race in the year, for them to be able to take half an hour out of their day before a weekend that's going be wet, that's going to be tricky and that's going to be enormously challenging for them, for them all to come in and give their time to get hands-on and support the local Bathurst area was amazing," he said.
Not only was Mr Galea impressed with the generosity of the racing teams, he was also impressed at the speed in which the team was able to stack these sandwiches together.
"I'll tell you what; they were fast on the track and fast off it; I can guarantee. I've been to a lot of these sandwich making events now and they were pretty much as quick as it gets," he said.
"I think 29 minutes was the official time for 1000 sandwiches, with probably about 20 volunteers, which is as fast as it gets, and that was their first go at it and they were unbelievably impressive."
The speedy Supercars drivers that were involved in the event were; Macauley Jones, Dean Fiore, Jack Smith, Bryce Fullwood, Jordan Boys and Andre Heimgartner, along with members of the Supercars management team; CEO Shane Howard, chairman Barclay Nettlefold and head of broadcast David Tunnicliffe.
These special guests joined up with members of the local Bathurst community, including a local teacher and representatives from the Bathurst Rotary Club to set the record for the Eat Up 1000.
