AROUND 300 hundred police officers will be patrolling Mount Panorama and roads around the Bathurst region for a three-part major policing operation.
NSW Police are anticipating more than 200,000 competitors, officials and spectators to descend on Mount Panorama in the coming days.
With such a huge influx in people, police are ensuring they'll be ready to intervene if behaviour on the mountain or the roads gets out of hand.
Officers from Chifley Police District will be aided by specialist police from the Public Order and Riot Squad (PORS), Operations Support Group (OSG), the Dog and Mounted Unit, Licensing Police, Bicycle Unit, Youth Command, Police Transport Command, and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command throughout the operation.
Operation Bathurst Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree, said the operation will be conducted in three parts.
There will be a high-visibility operation within the Bathurst community, a second high-visibility operation will be conducted in the Mount Panorama precinct itself, and the third element will be a heavy police force on roads in and out of Bathurst.
"This is a large operation. Why we are doing that? Well, we don't expect a whole lot of trouble, and we certainly hope we don't have a whole lot of trouble, but it is about public safety," Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said.
"We want people to feel safe. We want people to go about their business and really enjoy what is our first major event since COVID. This is the first real test, I guess, for the community and the police post-COVID."
MORE BATHURST 1000 NEWS:
While police want people to enjoy the event, they have stressed that bad behaviour won't be tolerated.
"There will be police everywhere. If there is anti-social behaviour, if there is behaviour that affects the comfort of good people walking around this vicinity, you will be arrested and we will remove you from these premises," Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said.
He also urged people to drive to the conditions on the roads, with significant rainfall predicted in Bathurst throughout the race period.
Eight people lost their lives on the roads over the October long weekend just a few days ago, and Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree doesn't want to see any more fatalities.
"The roads are in some fairly trying circumstances at the moment with potholes and the weather, so please drive to the conditions," he said.
Chifley Police District Superintendent Bob Noble said, so far, the behaviour has been good.
"I'm happy to say road users and people coming to the event have been really well behaved and seem to be enjoying themselves," he said.
However, police will continue to monitor for compliance and will step in where necessary.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.