Wet weather prompts organisers to postpone Rockley Rodeo

ORGANISERS of the Rockley Rodeo have made the tough call to postpone the event's long-awaited return.
The Rockley Rodeo hasn't gone ahead for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers had planned to run it on Saturday, October 22.
Due to the condition of the Rockley Sportsground and the predicted weather conditions in the next two weeks, organisers made the decision to postpone the event.
Taking to its Facebook page, organisers said they will post a new date on its page once confirmed.
"We found the decision difficult but in the interest of safety and ensuring a great event we have been forced to make this call," the Facebook post said.
The 2020 Rockley Rodeo, which was ultimately cancelled, was meant to mark the event's 50th anniversary.
