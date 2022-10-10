Western Advocate

Wet weather prompts organisers to postpone Rockley Rodeo

Updated October 10 2022 - 4:01am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year's Rockley Rodeo has been postponed. Picture is contributed.

ORGANISERS of the Rockley Rodeo have made the tough call to postpone the event's long-awaited return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.