Judy Rutherford received an Order of Australia Medal in 2019 for service to the community of Bathurst. Picture by Chris Seabrook

THE recent passing of Judy Rutherford has saddened many in the community. Her contribution to so many community organisations in and around the Bathurst region was significant - but no more significant than the enormous contribution she made to 2MCE FM, where her work was acknowledged through the awarding of Honorary Life Membership. In 2021, 2MCE volunteer Graham Pascoe wrote this tribute to Judy.

When Judy Rutherford entered the 2MCE studio to present her first program 43 years ago, the radio station was barely one year old.



She would not have dreamed that she was beginning a relationship which would continue until 2020.

Like many of the volunteer presenters at the radio station, Judy's connection came about because of her love of music.



In the early 1970s, she and others were concerned that the ABC's Celebrity Concert Series, as it was called then, might bypass Bathurst because of waning support. They decided to take action.

One way of promoting fine music was to broadcast appropriate programs on Bathurst's new community radio station, on the campus of what was then Mitchell College of Advanced Education.

Encouraged by music lecturer Eileen Mahon, Judy broadcast the first Great Sounds of Music program on the first Monday night in February 1978. Her co-presenters were John Suttor and Elizabeth Barlow.

These three enthusiasts not only played their musical selections but also told listeners about the music, introducing each item with information about the compositions and the artists.



The programs often began with an overture or a piece of baroque music and frequently concluded with something from an opera.



They always publicised local concerts and musical events, of course.

Not surprisingly, Judy, John and Elizabeth had extensive collections on LPs and CDs and 2MCE's record library was available, as it is now, to supplement their resources.

I asked Judy about the origins of her love for classical music.



"It always seemed to be part of my life," she said.

"My mother was a pianist. At the age of six, I began learning to play the piano at Singleton, my home town, and when I was at school in Sydney I had a very good teacher. Then I enrolled in the Diploma Course at Sydney Conservatorium."

For 19 years, Judy Rutherford was on 2MCE's Board of Management as she continued her regular broadcasting.



She was also on the Board of Management of the Mitchell Conservatorium of Music, having been on the committee that worked towards its establishment.



As its publicity officer, she wrote a weekly Music News column for the Western Advocate.

It's clear that 2MCE was fortunate to have Judy Rutherford in its family of volunteers for so many years.



The legacy of the Great Sounds of Music program which she pioneered continues each Tuesday from 8pm.



You can also follow the Great Sounds team on Facebook to find out playlists, upcoming shows and composer information.

Vale Judy Rutherford.