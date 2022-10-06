First grade cricketers around Orange and Bathurst, you still have time to knock in your bat.
The Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition's opening round has been washed out due to consistent rain across the region.
Saturday October 8 was scheduled to be the opener with St Pat's and Rugby Union one of the games of the round at Morse Park 1.
The association explained that with the weather conditions there was simply no other option.
"The current wet weather has unfortunately left us with no choice but to cancel this weekend's first round," BOIDC announced on their Facebook page.
"It is an early decision but there is zero chance of turf being prepared for Saturday."
A call has yet to be made on Orange District Cricket Association's second grade competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.