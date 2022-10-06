Western Advocate

Bathurst 1000 display and a stamp collection to honour Peter Brock

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 6 2022 - 6:30am
A special Peter Brock display has been established at Mount Panorama and a collection of stamps released to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the legend's first Bathurst crown. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

IT'S been 50 years since the undisputed King of the Mountain, Peter Brock, claimed his first Bathurst crown, and Supercars is not letting the milestone go unnoticed.

