IT'S been 50 years since the undisputed King of the Mountain, Peter Brock, claimed his first Bathurst crown, and Supercars is not letting the milestone go unnoticed.
In honour of the legendary driver, who died in a rally driving crash in 2006, Supercars has established a special display at this year's Bathurst 1000 that'll bring back memories of Brocky's greatest moments.
The display features some of Bathurst's most famous Supercars, including a tribute to the Holden Torana XU-1 Brock won the Great Race with in 1972 for the Holden Dealer Team.
Spectators can also watch the Peter Brock '72 Win documentary and there is a podium, where fans can get a photo holding the coveted Peter Brock Trophy.
The display is located just near the main entry gates to Harris Park.
Marc Ebolo, the managing director of General Motors Australia and New Zealand, described the display as an "amazing tribute to Peter Brock".
"I think the fans are just going to absolutely love this this weekend," he said.
Mr Ebolo has also reflected on the Holden brand, which Brock was associated with for decades.
This year will be the last time Holdens will race in the Bathurst 1000, with Mr Ebolo describing it as an "emotional time for all of the Holden fans" as they prepare to farewell the manufacturer.
Holden has had a lot of success at the mountain.
"The Holden legends of Bathurst really is a roll call of champions. So many famous names from this event and from this location," he said, going on to list the drivers that had conquered the mountain.
"... One name, Brock, will be etched in history as the undisputed King of the Mountain."
To further commemorate the 50th anniversary of Brock's first win at Mount Panorama, a tribute stamp collection has been released.
The stamps are a collaboration between the Brock family and Australia post, and can be purchased from Australia Post.
