BATHURST'S museums are always a drawcard for visitors in town.
From the well-established Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum in Howick Street and National Motor Racing Museum at the foot of Mount Panorama to the new kid on the block, the Bathurst Rail Museum in Havannah Street, there is something for those interested in science, motorsport or transport.
And that's not to mention the Chifley Home and Education Centre in Busby Street, which gives an insight into the humble life of Bathurst's favourite son, the former prime minister Ben Chifley.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook was out and about recently snapping some of those having a look at the exhibits, information and memorabilia in the city's museums.
