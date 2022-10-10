Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Faces at the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, National Motor Racing Museum and Bathurst Rail Museum

October 10 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST'S museums are always a drawcard for visitors in town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.