Western Advocate

Bernardi's Marketplace Bathurst celebrates 10 years in business

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
October 10 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernardi's Marketplace Bathurst staff - some of whom have been with the store from day one - excited to celebrate 10 years of business. Picture by Amy Rees

THERE'S a big birthday coming up for a local supermarket and customers who join the celebrations are set to benefit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.