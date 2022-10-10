THERE'S a big birthday coming up for a local supermarket and customers who join the celebrations are set to benefit.
Family-owned business Bernardi's Marketplace will mark 10 years since opening in Bathurst, and to thank the town for its support the store will offer 10 per cent off any grocery bills over $100 on Tuesday, October 11.
Bernardi's chief executive officer Joseph Bernardi said in addition to celebrating the milestone, they hope providing shoppers with a discount will help ease a little bit of financial pressure for some residents, with the cost of living increasing.
"We are obviously aware that the cost of living is rising, so we hope this 10 per cent off offer will really be able to help with the bill of the Bathurst communities weekly groceries."
Being a small to medium family-run business, reaching a decade of servicing the town is significant for the Bernardi family, who also has stores in Blayney, Forbes and West Wyalong.
Mr Bernardi said the dedicated staff and loyal customers play a major role in the business's success, with some staff having been part of the Bernardi's Bathurst family since opening.
"We are super proud of turning 10 and are extremely grateful to all our staff for their years of service and work, without them this would obviously not be possible."
Throughout the last decade, Bernardi's has made an effort to give back to the community through different initiatives, one being the Building Better Communities program.
Mr Bernardi said this has seen them give back over $200,000 to the communities they're based in, and is one of the business's greatest achievements.
As well as supporting the community through donations, Bernardi's prides itself of supporting other local businesses.
The Pick Local program saw the business stock and source local products from over 30 suppliers from around the Central West and NSW.
Many of these products being other family owned businesses like, Riverina Fresh Milk from Wagga, Fletchers Lamb from Dubbo, Canobolas Eggs from Canobolas and Little Big Dairy Co Milk from Dubbo.
Developing a fantastic partnership with Harris Farm was also a great moment for the business.
Mr Bernardi thanked the staff and customers who have shown great support over the years and he hopes shoppers enjoy their discount in celebration of the business's 10-year milestone.
