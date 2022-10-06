Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Good News

Bathurst's Marveloo Changing Places facility delivered and ready for use

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 7 2022 - 3:07am, first published October 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PEOPLE with a disability and their carers are now able to enjoy more events in Bathurst thanks to the arrival of the Marveloo, which is getting its first workout at the Bathurst 1000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.