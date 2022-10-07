EMERGENCY helicopters are anticipated to be back landing on the helipad at Bathurst Base Hospital before the end of the year after being diverted for months.
Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) says it would not have been safe to have the helicopters landing at Bathurst Hospital while the new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) service and suite was being built at the site.
Work on the $4.92 million, state-of-the-art MRI addition - which was the subject of a public debate between Bathurst's federal and state members - started in May and WNSWLHD previously told the Western Advocate it is expected to finish in November.
"Emergency helicopters are being temporarily diverted from Bathurst Health Service while construction on the facility's new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) service is being undertaken," a WNSWLHD spokesperson said.
"This measure has been in place since work began in May to ensure the safety of patients, staff, visitors and the community, while there is an active construction site on hospital grounds."
According to the health district, emergency helicopters called to the Bathurst region have been landing at Bathurst Regional Airport instead.
Patients have then been transported to hospital via ambulance.
Other than emergency helicopters being diverted, the remainder of the hospital has continued to function as normal during the construction, according to the health district.
WNSWLHD says work on the MRI service at Bathurst is part of the NSW Government's $10.8 billion investment in health infrastructure over four years to 2024-25.
The machine had been on Bathurst Health Service's wish list for a long time, and will mean patients no longer need to be transferred to private providers or other hospitals to undergo an MRI.
