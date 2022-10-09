Western Advocate

GROW peer-to-peer support groups are socking it to mental health stigma | Interagency

October 9 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GROW members at a community training weekend.

LAST Friday, October 7 was Odd Socks Day, GROW's annual awareness and fundraising event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.