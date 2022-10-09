LAST Friday, October 7 was Odd Socks Day, GROW's annual awareness and fundraising event.
The Orange mental health peer support GROW group will be celebrating and selling Odd Socks at the Selfie Snapshot Scavenger Hunt that was postponed last weekend and will now be held on Sunday, October 23 at the Orange Botanic Gardens.
Be sure to visit the GROW stall to purchase your pair of Odd Socks and learn about the free, weekly peer-to-peer mental health support available.
Odd Socks Day is all about breaking down stigma in terms of talking about mental health and spreading the awareness that everyone needs to know how to look after their mental health.
The 2021 census data shows that 43.7 per cent of Australians have experienced a mental health disorder at some time in their lives.
GROW's Mental Wellbeing Programs are the combined wisdom of people with lived experience of mental ill-health and recovery.
Since 1957, GROW groups have met each week in towns and cities around Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and the United States to help and support each other on their journeys to good mental health.
The Orange GROW group meets every Friday from 1-3pm at the Community Service Centre at 286 Lords Place.
There are also online groups available every day of the week.
GROW groups are free and no diagnosis or referral is needed; you can join in at any time.
Friendship and connection really are the special keys to mental health.
GROW groups are a great place to make friends and break down the social isolation that often comes with poor mental health.
Sharing in a confidential, anonymous environment with friendly people who understand has helped tens of thousands of people learn what good mental health means to them and how to achieve it.
GROW is funded by NSW Health and donations.
You can support the GROW groups through donations, hosting your own Odd Socks event, and subscribing to the "Sock it to Stigma" initiative and receiving a pair of socks each month.
For more information, call 1800 558 268 or visit www.grow.org.au
