PARENTS will be able to learn more on how to navigate social media with their children at two workshops at the Bathurst Anglican church later this month.
Coinciding with National Children's Week, the church will host the two workshops on Saturday, October 22 - one at 11am called Providing a Safe and Secure Base for Our Children and another at 1pm called Parents and the Digital World.
"These workshops will help equip and support parents, especially in a social media world," Anglican Diocese of Bathurst administration assistant Louise Hickey said.
"The person running the event is Steve Dinning and he's from Anglicare."
Bathurst Anglican Church, which has recently rebranded from the All Saints Anglican Cathedral, has also expanded its Kid's Club, a youth group that is held throughout the school term.
Held every Thursday during the school term, the club runs from 3.45pm-5pm and is a great opportunity for children to participate in games, learn Bible stories and have fun.
Starting in the upcoming term, the club will expand to two groups - one for kids in kindergarten to year 4 and another for year 5-8 students.
"This is open to kids from all schools across Bathurst," Ms Hickey said.
"It's a great way to help keep kids engaged."
For further details, contact Ms Hickey on 6331 1722 or Phil Howes on 0411 281 915.
