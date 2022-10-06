Western Advocate

What's the weather forecast for the Bathurst 1000? Glad you asked

Updated October 6 2022 - 7:13am, first published 6:55am
A foggy Mount Panorama earlier this year. Picture by Sharyn Semmens.

BRING a jumper and umbrella. That's probably the best advice for those making the trek to Bathurst on Sunday.

