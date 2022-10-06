IT'S 2003 and 21-year-old rising star called Mark Winterbottom is nervous and excited as he waits for his chance to take on the Bathurst 1000 - fast-forward to 2022 and the emotions are the same.
This Sunday the man nicknamed 'Frosty' will become the 41st person in the history of the Great Race to notch up 20 starts.
He's learned plenty about the famous 6.213 kilometre circuit since making his debut alongside Mark Noske in a Stone Brothers Racing Falcon - including the fact the Mount never loses its awe factor.
"It's really cool, it's an iconic stat for me with my 20th start in the Great Race this year," he said.
"Driving on the track for the first time in a Supercar, that was an eye-opener. You watch it for years and see all the guys you wanted to be like racing and then you turn out of Pit Lane for the first time and get on the accelerator and it really gives you that tingle.
"It still does it now. That's the thing about Bathurst, it gave you that feeling on day one and it still does now, 20 years later.
"It's the biggest race of the year, everyone follows it and the sport comes alive, which is really good."
From his 19 starts in the Bathurst 1000 thus far, Winterbottom's biggest highlight was winning in 2013 alongside Steve Richards in a Ford Performance Racing Falcon.
He was runner-up two years later with Steve Owen and has another eight top 10 results to his credit.
Winterbottom has had his share of disappointment too - his record also shows five DNFs.
He remembers them all for different reasons.
"I can remember 2003 like it was yesterday because it was a such a cool experience and such an eye-opener," he said.
"Time flies, but you know the amount of stories you have from '03 to now is crazy. The highs, the lows, the in-betweens, there's been everything.
"Driving across the top of the mountain for the first time and trying to take it all in, it was just an incredible experience.
"Winning it was great, but like the shootout in '07 I got pole, 2010 I got pole, you lead the race.
"In 2015 I finished second but we were last with about 62 laps to go, so there's always those stories that you remember. People will always remember the win because that's what goes on the back of a t-shirt, but the stories when you dig yourself and get a result, or the drama that's going on and you overcome it, that's pretty amazing too, you remember all them.
"You also remember all the ones that bite you and don't get right, literally it's those ones that make you want to come back all the time. The wins are good, but it's the hard luck stories that make you want to come back because the only way to make it right again is to go back next year and get the job done."
This year Winterbottom will be steering the #18 Team 18 Holden Commodore in the Great Race.
He and co-driver Michael Caruso, who made his Great Race debut in 2006, are one of the more experienced pairings on the grid.
However, Winterbottom knows that they are not one of the favourites.
He hasn't won a Supercars race in 136 starts and the last time he stood on a podium was 2018.
The quality of drivers in the field and the different strengths of the cars on the grid makes podiums hard to come by.
"It's just tough at the moment, the field depth is ridiculously tough and there's a few teams that are dominating at the moment," Winterbottom said.
"We are kind of at the end of an era in a car that's at the end of it's life and Team 18 is still a relatively newish team, so our opportunity comes next year when we all start at square one in a new car.
"We started at 2013 in this car and it's at the end of the cycle, guys have good cars and good teams and we've just got to do everything right.
"We're trying hard and we've come close, but literally a bad start can cost you a podium, a bad pit stop can cost you a podium, it's just so tight at the moment."
All that being said, it's no surprise to hear Winterbottom say his goal for his 20th Bathurst 1000 is to be the man that claims the chequered flag come Sunday evening.
It's that desire, that competitive drive, that means you can't write off Winterbottom.
"There's plenty of stories why we haven't won, but I'd love the first win at Bathurst for Charlie [Schwerkolt, Team 18 boss]," he said.
"I'd swap 20 podiums at other tracks to get that one win at Bathurst, hopefully all those close calls lead to something and get us the big one.
"We're sort of going there not win it or bin it, but pretty close to it, we're going all out. If at the end of the stints we need to put it on the line to win it - yeah we're going all out."
The Team 18 crew worked hard in the lead up to Bathurst to provide Winterbottom and Caruso with a competitive car.
Winterbottom didn't get to see it's full potential on day one. He had braking issues early in practice one then was on track for a competitive lap time before a late red-flag was brought out.
Still Winterbottom knows speed isn't the only thing he will need to find success.
"So you need a fast car, but you also need a straight car, not a bent car, and you need speed at the end of the day," he said.
"We've got a new engine in the car, new running gear, new steering rack, new everything, we kind of saved all our good bits for Bathurst because it's the one we want to win. Not that we've compromised things in the other rounds, but we're going all in for this one.
"You go for six and a half hours, and it gets covered by a couple of tenths of a second at the end. It always comes down to the last bit.
"Even when you're in front, you've seen guys like Seton, the cars fails when it looks like you've got a clear victory. So many factors go on.
"Hopefully we're in front at the end, it will be the widest car in history, we'll do whatever it takes."
The race for Bathurst 1000 glory will commence at 11.15am on Sunday.
